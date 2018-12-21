Konbini: KDE's Little Photo Helper

If you happen to use KDE as your preferred graphical desktop, Konbini might be right up your alley. It adds several useful image manipulation actions to the Dolphin file manager as well as installs and configures a handful of photography-related tools.

The supplied installer does the donkey job of fetching and installing the required pieces. It also adds the dedicated Konbini item to the right-click context menu in Dolphin. This menu gives you quick access to several useful commands that let you recompress and resize the currently selected image file, rename the file using date and time values extracted from its EXIF metadata, quickly geotag the selected photo, show the selected geotagged photo on OpenStreetMap, and more.

Installing Konbini is supremely easy. In the Terminal, run the curl -sSL https://is.gd/konbini | bash command for the installer to finish. The installer script is designed for use with openSUSE, Ubuntu, and Debian. But it can be easily modified to work with other Linux distributions.

In the template folder in the konbini directory you'll find example files that you can use to create your own actions. Let's say you want to create an action that uploads the currently selected photo to an FTP server. First, rename the example file in the template/script folder to something more descriptive like upload-ftp. Open the file for editing, remove the existing commands, and add the following code (replace the example values with the actual FTP server address or domain name, user name, and password):

curl -T "$file" ftp://ftp.example.com/path/to/dir/ --user user:password notify-send "It works!"

Save the changes, then move the file to the /usr/local/bin/ directory, and make the script executable:

sudo mv upload-ftp /usr/local/bin/ sudo chown root:root /usr/local/bin/upload-ftp sudo chmod 755 /usr/local/bin/upload-ftp

Next, rename the example.png icon in the template/icon folder to upload-ftp.png and move it to the /usr/share/icons/konbini-icons/ directory:

mv upload-ftp.png /usr/share/icons/konbini-icons/

Instead of the supplied generic example icon, you can use a more appropriate icon from the Feather Icons set.

Finally, rename the example.desktop file in the template/desktop folder to upload-ftp.desktop, open it for editing and replace the example values:

[Desktop Entry] Type=Service X-KDE-Priority=TopLevel X-KDE-Submenu=Konbini ServiceTypes=KonqPopupMenu/Plugin MimeType=image/jpeg;image/JPG;image/JPEG;image/jpg; Actions=UploadFTP [Desktop Action UploadFTP] Name= Upload via FTP Exec=/usr/local/bin/upload-ftp %f Icon=/usr/share/icons/konbini-icons/upload-ftp.png

Save the changes, and move the file to the /usr/share/kservices5/ServiceMenus directory:

mv upload-ftp.desktop /usr/share/kservices5/ServiceMenus/

Launch Dolphin, right-click on a JPEG image, and you should see the newly-added action in the Konbini menu.

This is an excerpt from the Linux Photography book. Get your copy from Google Play Store or Gumroad.